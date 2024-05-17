A confirmed third-place finish means Klopp leaves Merseyside with one Premier League title, one Champions League, one European Super Cup, two EFL Cups, an FA Cup and a Community Shield to his name in what has been a remarkable tenure.

The German will go down as one of Liverpool's finest-ever coaches, and has transformed the club back into an English and European heavyweight - so he is bound to get quite the reception in his final game at Anfield.

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil was tipped as a potential successor for Klopp earlier in the season, but is set to sign a new long-term contract at Molineux to cap off what has been a phenomenal season for the Black Country club.

Four defeats in their last five should not overshadow the impressive job done by O'Neil and his squad this term, as they have been clear of the threat of relegation for some time and are set to finish just short of the top half.

The visitors will not be heading to the North West just to play their part in the Liverpool boss's goodbye, however, and are searching for a first Premier League win at Anfield in more than a decade.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Wolves?

Liverpool v Wolves will take place on Sunday 19th May 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Wolves kick-off time

Liverpool v Wolves will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 3pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Liverpool v Wolves online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Liverpool v Wolves on radio

You can listen to the match on the talkSPORT app.

Liverpool v Wolves will not be broadcast on talkSPORT 1 or talkSPORT 2 but will be available via the app.

How to watch Liverpool v Wolves in the USA

You can watch Liverpool v Wolves live on Peacock at 11am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

