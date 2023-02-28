The Reds' Champions League hopes were all but extinguished in a 5-2 thrashing by Real Madrid last week before firing blanks in a stalemate at Crystal Palace on Saturday evening.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping Liverpool can bounce back from a difficult week when they welcome Wolves to Anfield.

Darwin Nunez missed the trip to Selhurst Park due to a shoulder problem but the mercurial forward could feature as Liverpool bid to climb above Fulham into sixth in the Premier League table and within six points of fourth-place Tottenham.

It will be the third meeting between the two teams since the World Cup after a replay was needed to settle their FA Cup third-round tie in January.

Liverpool came out on top over the two matches but Wolves are an improving beast under Julen Lopetegui, who has guided the Molineux club to 14 points from nine league games since taking charge.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Wolves?

Liverpool v Wolves will take place on Wednesday 1st March 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Wolves kick-off time

Liverpool v Wolves will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Wolves on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Liverpool v Wolves live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Liverpool v Wolves on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Liverpool v Wolves odds

Liverpool v Wolves prediction

Liverpool's season has been a massive disappointment but their form at Anfield is actually quite good, while not living up to the ridiculously high standards of previous years.

A return of seven wins from 11 league matches in front of their own fans is enough to predict a victory for Jurgen Klopp's team - and the potential return of Darwin Nunez to the XI could spark their attack back into life following the poor performance at Crystal Palace.

Wolves put in a decent shift at Fulham last Friday but have lost half of their games away from Molineux and it is difficult to fancy their chances of taking home any points.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Wolves (8/1 at bet365)

