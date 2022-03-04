The hosts are six points back from Man City but they can halve that deficit on Saturday afternoon and pile the pressure on Pep Guardiola's side ahead of Sunday's Manchester derby.

Liverpool will be hoping to close the gap on league leaders Manchester City when they welcome West Ham United to Anfield as part of this weekend's Premier League TV schedule .

Liverpool have a game in hand over City and still have to play them at the Etihad, so the title race is far from over.

The battle for the top four rages on as well and West Ham could go fourth with a win against the Reds – as both Manchester United and Arsenal play on Sunday.

The Hammers were well beaten by Southampton in the FA Cup on Wednesday evening as their lack of squad depth begins to show.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v West Ham?

Liverpool v West Ham will take place on Saturday 5th March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v West Ham will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man City v Man Utd on Sunday.

What TV channel is Liverpool v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Liverpool v West Ham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Liverpool v West Ham team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Mane, Diaz

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Lanzini, Benrahma; Antonio

Liverpool v West Ham odds

Our prediction: Liverpool v West Ham

Confidence is sky-high at Anfield right now and Jurgen Klopp's side will be determined to make the most of their latest opportunity to close the gap on Man City.

West Ham's three at the back system was exploited by Southampton in their midweek defeat so they may shift back to a 4-2-3-1 for the trip to the North West.

A lack of squad depth is starting to become an issue for the Hammers and if their hosts can go up through the gears quickly, then they will struggle to match them.

Our prediction: Liverpool 3-1 West Ham (11/1 at Bet365)

