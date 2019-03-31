Jurgen Klopp’s men face a huge period of games with Tottenham, Chelsea and Champions League quarter-final clashes with Porto in the coming weeks.

For now, all Liverpool can do is focus on one game at a time, and Tottenham will provide a stern test at Anfield.

Spurs have endured a terrible loss of form and suffered three defeats in their last four Premier League games.

However, their victories over Dortmund prove they have the quality to get back on track despite the challenge that awaits them on Merseyside.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Tottenham game on TV and online.

What time is the Liverpool v Tottenham game?

Liverpool v Tottenham will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 31st March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Liverpool v Tottenham

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels from 4:15pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Neither team has been wholly convincing in recent weeks.

However, the difference is that Liverpool have continued to grind out important wins without playing to the best of their ability while Spurs haven’t.

It certainly won’t be an easy task for the Reds, but these are the games they must win if they are to maintain a title challenge until the last moment.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham

