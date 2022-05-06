With their place in the Champions League final booked in, the Reds turn their attention to the title race and a chance to go top of the table with a win over Spurs – with Manchester City playing Newcastle United on Sunday.

Saturday night TV is all about entertainment and Liverpool's clash with Tottenham at Anfield, which is the evening game on this week's Premier League TV schedule , certainly promises that.

They'll be hoping Man City's dramatic European exit in midweek has a negative influence on their league form and knocking them off the top of the table on Saturday night would certainly put more pressure on them.

There was no shortage of drama when these two met back in January with two goals each and a red card, while you feel Spurs would love nothing more than to ruin Liverpool's party – particularly if it boosts their top four challenge as well.

Antonio Conte's side are two points back from rivals Arsenal and will want to do all they can to ensure that gap doesn't widen ahead of next week's North London Derby.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Tottenham?

Liverpool v Tottenham will take place on Saturday 7th May 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Tottenham will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Man City v Newcastle on Sunday.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

How to live stream Liverpool v Tottenham online

Liverpool v Tottenham team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Royal, Bentancur, Højbjerg, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Liverpool v Tottenham odds

Our prediction: Liverpool v Tottenham

With their place in the Champions League final against Real Madrid confirmed, Liverpool's next task is to knock Man City off the top of the table – even if just until Sunday.

But Spurs proved a spanner in the works back in December and they may just do the same at Anfield.

We know how dangerous Liverpool are going forward but Harry Kane and co know where the goal is as well.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Tottenham (18/1 at Bet365)

