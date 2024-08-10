What channel is Liverpool v Sevilla pre-season match on? Live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Liverpool v Sevilla in pre-season, including live stream coverage and kick-off time.
Liverpool's pre-season schedule concludes at Anfield as La Liga side Sevilla visit Merseyside for the final friendly before the start of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.
Arne Slot's first taste of the English top flight will come in a week's time at Portman Road as the Reds travel to face newly-promoted Ipswich Town in the season's first Saturday afternoon game.
The Dutchman has the tough job of replacing Jürgen Klopp, but some impressive pre-season performances have Liverpool fans believing that there is life after their much-loved former boss.
In Sevilla, the hosts face a team stepping hopefully into a new era themselves. A torrid 2023/24 campaign saw the Spanish club record their lowest La Liga finish since they returned to the top flight in 2000/01, 16th, and cycle through three different managers.
Former Barcelona coach García Pimienta was appointed in June on the back of his impressive spell at Las Palmas, and there is excitement that he may be able to take them back to where they belong.
It may be pre-season, but it will not be lost on the 50-year-old what a strong performance and result at Anfield could do ahead of the new campaign.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Sevilla on TV and online.
When is Liverpool v Sevilla?
Liverpool v Sevilla will take place on Sunday 11th August 2024.
Liverpool v Sevilla kick-off time
Liverpool v Sevilla will kick off at 12:30pm.
What TV channel is Liverpool v Sevilla on?
Liverpool v Sevilla will not be shown live on TV, but it will be available to watch live online.
How to live stream Liverpool v Sevilla online
Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to Liverpool v Sevilla on LFCTV.
An annual subscription to LFCTV costs £49.99 and a monthly membership is priced at £4.99.
Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.
