The Spanish side got the better of the Premier League outfit in last year's final, with Vinicius Junior's goal handing Real Madrid a 1-0 win.

We've got a repeat of the 2022 Champions League final as Liverpool host Real Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 showdown at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Liverpool will be out for revenge this season and Jurgen Klopp's men have put together a couple of wins in the last week to boost confidence at Anfield.

The Reds beat Everton 2-0 in the Merseyside derby before winning by the same scoreline at Newcastle on Saturday. Those victories moved the Reds up to eight in the Premier League and to within six points of fifth.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have fell way behind Barcelona in La Liga, with Xavi's men boasting an eight point lead at the top of the table. However, Carlo Ancelotti's men have won their last four in all competitions and they come into this one on the back of their 2-0 win at Osasuna on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Real Madrid on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Real Madrid?

Liverpool v Real Madrid will take place on Tuesday 21st February 2023.

Liverpool v Real Madrid kick-off time

Liverpool v Real Madrid will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Real Madrid on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

How to live stream Liverpool v Real Madrid online

Liverpool v Real Madrid odds

Liverpool v Real Madrid prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Liverpool v Real Madrid predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

