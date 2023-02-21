Jurgen Klopp's men will be full of confidence after putting together a couple of impressive wins in the last week.

Liverpool can avenge last season's Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid as the Reds host the Spanish side at Anfield in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

The Reds beat Everton in the Merseyside derby before bettering Newcastle on Saturday evening, with Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo's goals handing Liverpool all three points at St James's Park.

Liverpool are now up to eighth in the Premier League and they welcome Real Madrid, who have won their last four games in all competitions.

They won the Club World Cup earlier this month before putting consecutive La Liga wins together against Elche and Osasuna. However, Carlo Ancelotti's men still find themselves eight points behind Barcelona in La Liga.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Liverpool v Real Madrid.

When is Liverpool v Real Madrid?

Liverpool v Real Madrid will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday 21st February 2023.

Liverpool v Real Madrid team news

Liverpool predicted line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Bajcetic, Henderson; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.

Real Madrid predicted line-up: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Modric, Ceballos, Camavinga; Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Benzema.

Liverpool v Real Madrid prediction

We could be in for a thriller at Anfield as the two European heavyweights go head to head once again.

Liverpool seem to have turned a corner in the last week and Klopp has his stars back from injury to help them make a run in the final period of the season.

However, it won't be easy against Champions League holders Real Madrid, so we're expecting it to end level in Liverpool.

Our prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Real Madrid (6/1 at bet365)

Liverpool v Real Madrid odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Liverpool (6/5) Draw (13/5) Real Madrid (21/10)*

