The Reds have been in poor form by their lofty standards across all competitions in 2022/23 as they sit ninth in the Premier League and have already suffered a 4-1 defeat away to Napoli on the continent.

Liverpool face Rangers in an all-British Champions League spectacle under the lights at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp will resist pushing the panic button in terms of squad selection here as he aims to coax his trusted stars, such as Mohamed Salah, back into form.

Rangers enter this one as underdogs but will be backed by a raucous away support in full voice on Merseyside.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side have not adapted well to the competition so far, however. Rangers have conceded seven goals in two games without finding the net or securing a point.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Rangers?

Liverpool v Rangers will take place on Tuesday 4th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Rangers will kick off at 8pm.

There is plenty of Champions League on TV this week, including Chelsea v AC Milan.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 6:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Liverpool v Rangers online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Liverpool v Rangers team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Rangers predicted XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Lundstram, Davis, Jack; Tillman, Morelos, Kent

Liverpool v Rangers odds

Our prediction: Liverpool v Rangers

Liverpool simply need to ignite their season now or risk it fading into irrelevance. The Champions League offers a superb opportunity this term. Klopp's men are unlikely to claw their way into a credible Premier League title race, but diverting attention to the Champions League could mark this season as a roaring success, regardless of league form. A confident victory here is sorely needed.

Our prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Rangers (9/1 at bet365)

