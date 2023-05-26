Marc Skinner's side are two points behind league leaders Chelsea in the table and need the Blues to slip up against bottom club Reading to stand any chance of being crowned champions of England.

Manchester United need to beat Liverpool on the final day of the season if they are to potentially lift the Women's Super League title for the first time.

The Red Devils have won their last six league games, including last Sunday's 2-1 victory against local rivals Manchester City, to keep their title hopes alive.

Liverpool have enjoyed a successful return to the Women's Super League after winning last season's Championship and a point would confirm a seventh-place finish for Matt Beard's side.

England star Alessia Russo was among the scorers when United ran out 6-0 winners the last time these two teams met in January.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Man Utd?

Liverpool v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 27th May 2023.

Liverpool v Man Utd kick-off time

Liverpool v Man Utd will kick off at 2:30pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Man Utd on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 2pm.

How to live stream Liverpool v Man Utd online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Liverpool v Man Utd on radio

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for radio coverage in the UK.

Liverpool v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Liverpool (9/1) Draw (19/4) Man Utd (2/9)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

