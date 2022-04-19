The Reds sit just one point short of City at the top of the league with seven matches to go. Of course, nothing will be decided this week, but another convincing victory over United would see Liverpool's momentum continue to build.

Liverpool head into battle against Manchester United on the Premier League TV schedule this week knowing that a victory would thrust the pressure back towards Manchester City as the title race continues to crackle.

Jurgen Klopp's men blew United away during the reverse fixture at Old Trafford. They ran out 5-0 winners and given the state of United going into the run-in, a repeat of that scoreline is not out of the question.

United are screaming for the end to the season. They're clinging onto their Europa League place by a thread, while numerous players have been struck down with injuries, leaving them short across the pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to lead the line for United this week despite announcing the tragic death of his newborn baby boy on Monday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Man Utd?

Liverpool v Man Utd will take place on Tuesday 19th April 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Arsenal on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream Liverpool v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Liverpool v Man Utd team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Liverpool v Man Utd odds

Our prediction: Liverpool v Man Utd

This game – win, lose or draw – will hurt United fans. In fact, being a bystander in games of such magnitude is likely to hurt United fans more than any other thing in the situation the club finds itself.

United are not the main event here, they are merely a nuisance, a fly to be swatted down by greater beasts. They are potential king-makers with a rich history of being kings themselves.

United players should be fired up and battling for European football next season, but that has hardly been evident in recent weeks. Liverpool are worthy favourites in this one and should get the job done with little trouble, a damning indictment of where United find themselves.

Our prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Man Utd (11/1 at Bet365)

