Clashes between the two sides have been must-watch events in recent seasons and often proved pivotal in the title race but Jurgen Klopp suggested his side are no longer in the running for the most revered piece of English silverware after their defeat to Arsenal last weekend.

The biggest game on this weekend's Premier League TV schedule comes from Anfield, with Liverpool set to host Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

They returned to form in style with a 7-1 victory over Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday but look set to be without Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz, and Joel Matip for Saturday as the trio all picked up issues at the Emirates.

That is hardly ideal preparation for the visit of last season's champions, who have been in ominous form in the Premier League recently – scoring 10 goals in their last two games.

They were uncharacteristically wasteful against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League in midweek but have bounced back from their other two draws this season with comprehensive victories.

Liverpool may have hammered Rangers on Wednesday but Saturday's opponents are playing at a different level. Virgil van Dijk is unbeaten in 68 league games at Anfield but that record looks under serious threat.

When is Liverpool v Man City?

Liverpool v Man City will take place on Sunday 16th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Man City will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Liverpool v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Liverpool v Man City team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Gomez, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas; Thiago, Fabinho; Salah, Firmino, Jota; Nunez

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Diaz, Akanji, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Silva, Haaland, Foden

Our prediction: Liverpool v Man City

Ahead of the new campaign, the prospect of Erling Haaland and Virgil van Dijk facing off at Anfield was mouthwatering but it now almost seems like an unfair fight.

Given the way Arsenal cut through the Liverpool defence last weekend, they could be in for a very tough afternoon on Sunday against the Premier League top scorers, who have found the net 33 times in their nine league games this term.

They will have taken plenty of confidence from their midweek brilliance and it may be that a match against their recent rivals helps Klopp's side to raise their game but Man City are playing at a different level right now and look on course to end van Dijk's unbeaten run at Anfield.

Our prediction: Liverpool 1-3 Man City

