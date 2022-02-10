The Reds survived an early scare to beat Cardiff City 3-1 in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday but their focus now shifts back to trying to close the gap on league leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool are back in action live on the Premier League TV schedule on Thursday evening as they host Leicester City.

Despite playing in the Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday, Mohamed Salah is back available and said to be keen to feature.

Watch Liverpool v Leicester with a BT Sport monthly pass

An FA Cup exit via a 4-1 defeat to East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest has piled more pressure on Brendan Rodgers at Leicester and he now travels to Anfield to face his former club.

The Foxes remain hampered by a lengthy injury list and will expect a tough test on Thursday evening.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Leicester?

Liverpool v Leicester will take place on Thursday 10th February 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Leicester will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week, including Wolves v Arsenal on Thursday evening.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Leicester on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Liverpool v Leicester online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Liverpool v Leicester team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Keita; Jota, Firmino, Diaz

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel; Justin, Vestergaard, Söyüncü; Albrighton, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Thomas; Pérez; Iheanacho, Daka

Liverpool v Leicester odds

Our prediction: Liverpool v Leicester

Salah may be back at Liverpool but with a busy month ahead, Jurgen Klopp would be wise to keep the Egyptian forward out of the starting XI tonight.

Even without him, the Reds will be heavy favourites against a Leicester team that have looked rudderless in recent weeks.

A shift in formation from Rodgers is due but even that is unlikely to be enough to help them get anything from their trip to Anfield.

Our prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Leicester (at 17/2bet365)

