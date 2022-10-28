The home side may have felt they'd put their poor early-season form behind them when they strung together three wins in a week, including one over Man City and a 7-1 victory against Rangers, but the weekend brought fresh frustration in the form of a defeat to Nottingham Forest at The City Ground.

It'll be all eyes on Anfield for the final game of Saturday's Premier League TV schedule as Liverpool host Leeds United.

Jurgen Klopp may not have been able to believe his eyes as he saw his side miss chance after chance on Trentside and will be pleased to be returning to their home fortress with a 3-0 midweek win over Ajax under their belts.

It's a tough trip for Leeds and particularly manager Jesse Marsch, with pressure starting to build after a winless run of eight matches.

Six of those have been defeats, including a 3-2 loss to Fulham at Elland Road last Saturday in which the Whites gifted chances that their opponents were only too happy to take advantage of.

When they're at their best, Marsch's side can be a nightmare to play against and you'd think they'll have to be at that sort of level to come away with anything from their trip across the Pennines.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Leeds?

Liverpool v Leeds will take place on Saturday 29th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Leeds will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Liverpool v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Liverpool v Leeds team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Milner, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson, Carvalho; Salah, Nunez

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Klich, Roca; Harrison, Aaronson, Summerville; Bamford

Liverpool v Leeds odds

Our prediction: Liverpool v Leeds

When pressure is already building on you, there can be few worse places to go as a manager than away to Anfield.

That's Marsch's task and though Liverpool suffered a frustrating defeat last week, it's hard to see Leeds producing another upset – particularly as Liam Cooper, Luis Sinisterra, Rodrigo Moreno, Tyler Adams, and Joe Gelhardt may now all be out.

Klopp's Reds were hardly without their chances and had one or two situations played out slightly different, it would have been the visitors celebrating at the full-time whistle at the City Ground.

The Whites have been giving away far too many chances and not finishing enough of their own recently, which is unsustainable in the Premier League.

Our prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Leeds (10/1 at bet365)

