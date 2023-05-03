The Reds have won their last four Premier League games, including last Sunday's thrilling 4-3 victory over Tottenham, to move to within seven points of fourth-place Manchester United and nine points of Newcastle in third.

Liverpool welcome Fulham to Anfield looking to keep their slim hopes of Champions League qualification alive.

It has been a disappointing campaign for Jurgen Klopp's side, but Anfield remains a fortress and it is their strong form on home soil that has kept them in the hunt for a place at the top table of European football.

Fulham head to Liverpool without first-team regulars Tim Ream and Andreas Pereira, who suffered season-ending injuries in last Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Marco Silva has the Whites on the brink of achieving a top-10 finish on their return to the Premier League and the former Everton boss will, no doubt, be eager to arrest his team's mini-losing streak on Merseyside.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Fulham?

Liverpool v Fulham will take place on Wednesday 3rd May 2023.

Liverpool v Fulham kick-off time

Liverpool v Fulham will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Fulham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Liverpool v Fulham online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Liverpool v Fulham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

