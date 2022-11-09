The Reds have had a hit and miss start to the season, with Jurgen Klopp's men currently eighth in the Premier League after winning 2-1 at Tottenham on Sunday.

Last season's Carabao Cup winners Liverpool defend their trophy on Wednesday night as League One's Derby County travel to Anfield.

Mohamed Salah netted twice to leave Liverpool two points behind Chelsea in seventh.

The Reds finished second in their Champions League group behind the red-hot Napoli but they've also had some impressive wins, most notably their home victory against Manchester City and their 7-1 drubbing of Rangers.

As for Derby, they'll be hoping to finish in the playoffs this season. Paul Warne's side are seventh in League One but they're just six points off fourth.

Derby come into this one on the back of their 2-2 draw against Torquay in the FA Cup on Sunday, which forces a replay at Pride Park next week.

When is Liverpool v Derby?

Liverpool v Derby will take place on Wednesday 9th November 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Derby will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Carabao Cup TV schedule this week including Man Utd v Aston Villa.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Derby on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

Is there a Liverpool v Derby live stream?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Liverpool v Derby team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher; Ramsay, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Bajcetic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carvalho; Firmino, Nunez.

Derby predicted XI: Wildsmith; Smith, Forsyth, Stearman, Roberts; Mendez-Laing, Hourihane, Bird, Dobbin; Osula, Collins.



Liverpool v Derby odds

Our prediction: Liverpool v Derby

After Liverpool's impressive 2-1 win at Tottenham on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp will be keen to get some momentum going before the World Cup break.

The Reds will name a weaker line up than the one that started in north London, however Klopp will make sure his team are up for facing Derby.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Derby (6/1 at bet365)

