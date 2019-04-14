Jurgen Klopp’s men face Chelsea at Anfield in the showpiece game of the weekend.

Liverpool have been steadily racking up the wins in recent weeks despite momentary wobbles during games.

Chelsea have left their crisis state behind and currently sit third in the table.

More like this

Eden Hazard will be gunning for the Reds backline at Anfield, while the formidable trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be determined to inspire the Reds’ title charge.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Chelsea game on TV and online.

What time is the Liverpool v Chelsea game?

Liverpool v Chelsea will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 14th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Liverpool v Chelsea

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels from 4:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Liverpool are in must-win mode, and in the last month they’ve been doing just that, by any means necessary.

It hasn’t been the prettiest few weeks for the Reds, but as the old cliche goes, true champions win games when they don’t play well.

Chelsea appear to have ironed out their early-2019 creases, but they are yet to prove their consistency against the elite sides.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.