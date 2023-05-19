The Reds cut the gap to fourth-place Man Utd to just a point with a comfortable 3-0 win over Leicester on Monday but as their North West rivals have a game in hand as well, Jurgen Klopp's side are still outsiders in the race for the Champions League.

Liverpool and Aston Villa will be bidding to keep their respective European dreams alive when they meet at Anfield on Saturday.

They'll likely need maximum points from their last two games to stand any chance of sneaking into the top four and Saturday's opponents look the biggest threat to that.

Aston Villa have been outstanding under Unai Emery – with only four clubs winning more Premier League points since he was appointed in October – and will be playing Europa Conference League football next season if they can beat Tottenham to seventh place.

Spurs are only ahead of them on goal difference so with just two games left of 2022/23, the result at Anfield on Saturday could prove pivotal.

When is Liverpool v Aston Villa?

Liverpool v Aston Villa will take place on Saturday 20th May 2023.

Liverpool v Aston Villa kick-off time

Liverpool v Aston Villa will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Aston Villa on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Liverpool v Aston Villa live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Liverpool v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Merseyside and BBC Radio WM.

BBC Radio Merseyside and BBC Radio WM are available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages – local restrictions will apply. You cannot listen to the game live on BBC Radio Merseyside or BBC Radio WM via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Liverpool v Aston Villa odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Liverpool (9/20) Draw (4/1) Aston Villa (21/4)*

