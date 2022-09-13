The Reds were demolished 4-1 by Napoli in their group opener, a result that has cast an ominous shadow over Anfield.

Liverpool head into their second Champions League match of 2022/23 on the back foot as they prepare to face Ajax tonight.

Even when they have failed to compete with Manchester City across a 38-game Premier League campaign, Liverpool have performed superbly on the continent. They need a backlash display here to get their season back on the rails.

Jurgen Klopp's side look light in midfield, though youngster Harvey Elliott is making the most of his opportunity in the spotlight.

Ajax – without Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag and his protege winger Antony – haven't missed a step this season. They have won all six Eredivisie games so far this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Ajax on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Ajax?

Liverpool v Ajax will take place on Tuesday 13th September 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Ajax will kick off at 8pm.

There is plenty of Champions League on TV this week, including Bayern Munich v Barcelona.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Ajax on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

How to live stream Liverpool v Ajax online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Liverpool v Ajax team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago; Jota, Nunez, Diaz.

Ajax predicted XI: Pasveer; Rensch, Timber, Bassey, Blind; Berghuis, Alvarez, Taylor; Tadic, Kudus, Bergwijn.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Ajax

Liverpool are built for European competition, but their outing in Naples was a shocker. It remains to be seen whether the Reds can compete for major honours with their current midfield three. Ajax shouldn't be underestimated and have goals in them. This could be an entertaining, end-to-end encounter.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Ajax (12/1 at bet365)

