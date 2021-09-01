What channel is Lithuania v Northern Ireland World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news
Check out how to watch Lithuania v Northern Ireland in a World Cup 2022 qualifier this week, including TV and live stream details, team news, predictions and odds.
Published:
Northern Ireland stumbled out of the gates in their World Cup qualifying campaign and will hope to pick themselves up against Lithuania live on TV this week.
Ian Baraclough’s men were defeated 2-0 by Italy in an expected manner, but played out a disappointing goalless draw with Bulgaria, meaning they are already five points behind the top two teams in Group C after just two games.
There’s still plenty of football to be played, but every point dropped against a side expected to finish below them ramps up the pressure on the next game, and this clash with Lithuania is already in ‘must-win’ territory.
Northern Ireland have produced spirited displays since a 5-1 humbling at the hands of Erling Haaland’s Norway last September.
They have only lost by more than one goal once in 11 games since then, but they simply need more cut-throat attacking ability if they are to reach the World Cup.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Lithuania v Northern Ireland on TV and online.
When is Lithuania v Northern Ireland on TV?
Lithuania v Northern Ireland will take place on Thursday 2nd September 2021.
What time is kick-off?
Lithuania v Northern Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.
What TV channel is Lithuania v Northern Ireland on?
You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.
How to live stream Lithuania v Northern Ireland online
Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.
Lithuania v Northern Ireland team news
Lithuania predicted XI: Svedkauskas; Gaspuitis, Beneta, Girdvainis, Vaitkunas; Megelaitis, Simkus; Verbickas, Golubickas, Novikovas; Cernych
Northern Ireland predicted XI: Peacock-Farrell; Ferguson, Brown, Cathcart, Ballard, Dallas; Saville, McCann, McNair; McGinn, Lafferty
Lithuania v Northern Ireland odds
bet365 odds: Lithuania (16/5) Draw (11/4) Northern Ireland (4/5).*
Our prediction: Lithuania v Northern Ireland
There are simply no excuses for anything other than a victory here. Very little needs to be said to these Northern Irish players ahead of this one. Just, win it.
Lithuania sit No.137 in the FIFA World Rankings, just 11 places higher than their lowest ever position recorded in 2017.
If Northern Ireland are serious about clawing their way back into Group C contention, they have to bring home three points from Vilnius. No excuses.
Our prediction: Lithuania 0-2 Northern Ireland (13/2 at bet365).
