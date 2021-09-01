What channel is Lithuania v Northern Ireland World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Northern Ireland stumbled out of the gates in their World Cup qualifying campaign and will hope to pick themselves up against Lithuania live on TV this week.

Ian Baraclough’s men were defeated 2-0 by Italy in an expected manner, but played out a disappointing goalless draw with Bulgaria, meaning they are already five points behind the top two teams in Group C after just two games.

There’s still plenty of football to be played, but every point dropped against a side expected to finish below them ramps up the pressure on the next game, and this clash with Lithuania is already in ‘must-win’ territory.

Northern Ireland have produced spirited displays since a 5-1 humbling at the hands of Erling Haaland’s Norway last September.

They have only lost by more than one goal once in 11 games since then, but they simply need more cut-throat attacking ability if they are to reach the World Cup.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Lithuania v Northern Ireland on TV and online.

When is Lithuania v Northern Ireland on TV?

Lithuania v Northern Ireland will take place on Thursday 2nd September 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Lithuania v Northern Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies going on this week, and you can check out all of the home nations’ fixtures on our live football on TV guide.

What TV channel is Lithuania v Northern Ireland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Lithuania v Northern Ireland online

Lithuania v Northern Ireland team news

Lithuania predicted XI: Svedkauskas; Gaspuitis, Beneta, Girdvainis, Vaitkunas; Megelaitis, Simkus; Verbickas, Golubickas, Novikovas; Cernych

Northern Ireland predicted XI: Peacock-Farrell; Ferguson, Brown, Cathcart, Ballard, Dallas; Saville, McCann, McNair; McGinn, Lafferty

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Lithuania v Northern Ireland odds

Our prediction: Lithuania v Northern Ireland

There are simply no excuses for anything other than a victory here. Very little needs to be said to these Northern Irish players ahead of this one. Just, win it.

Lithuania sit No.137 in the FIFA World Rankings, just 11 places higher than their lowest ever position recorded in 2017.

If Northern Ireland are serious about clawing their way back into Group C contention, they have to bring home three points from Vilnius. No excuses.

Our prediction: Lithuania 0-2 Northern Ireland (13/2 at bet365).

