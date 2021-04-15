What channel is Leicester v Southampton FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester and Southampton face each other in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley this weekend as both teams aim to record silverware in 2020/21.

Advertisement

The Foxes are primed for Champions League qualification and currently occupy third spot in the Premier League table.

Brendan Rodgers’ men have overcome a huge number of injuries this term but have clung on to their place in the top three and have continued to work their way through the FA Cup rounds.

On the other hand, Southampton have suffered a woeful 2021 so far despite a terrific start to the campaign.

They have lost three of their last four, and without a recent victory over Burnley, they would be lingering just above the relegation zone in 16th.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Southampton on TV and online.

Follow our Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Leicester v Southampton on TV?

Leicester v Southampton will take place on Sunday 18th April 2021.

Check out our FA Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Southampton will kick off at 6:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games also taking place this week including Leeds v Liverpool, which kicks off at 8pm on Monday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Leicester v Southampton on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 6pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Leicester v Southampton online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Leicester v Southampton team news

Leicester: James Maddison, Hamza Choudhury and Ayoze Perez are all back in training after missing Leicester’s last game due to a breach of COVID protocols. Maddison is the most likely to start here, if any do.

Caglar Soyuncu has returned after contracting the virus, but flying wingers Harvey Barnes and Cengiz Under remain sidelined alongside James Justin.

Southampton: Takumi Minamino is cup-tied and will miss the game after featuring in the earlier rounds for parent club Liverpool.

Michael Obafemi, Oriol Romeu and Will Smallbone are all injured and will miss the clash.

Leicester v Southampton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leicester (10/11) Draw (13/5) Southampton (3/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Leicester v Southampton

Leicester have lost a little bit of steam in recent weeks but some of that could be put down to their injury shortage being compounded by the missing trio last weekend.

The Foxes will be determined to mark Rodgers’ reign with silverware as well as a Champions League place, with Kelechi Iheanacho bang on form and Jamie Vardy continuing to prowl, they have every chance of turning over the Saints at Wembley.

Southampton will shelve their league form and fix their full attention on this showdown. With Danny Ings in the XI, they always boast a chance of scoring but Leicester should be too hot to handle here.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-1 Southampton (15/2 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.