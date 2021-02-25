What channel is Leicester v Slavia Prague Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester will hope to get the better of Slavia Prague on Thursday after a goalless draw in the first leg of their Europa League clash last week.

Leicester and Salvia were the only teams to draw 0-0 across the 16 Europa League fixtures played last Thursday, which means this tie is finely poised.

The Foxes will hope home advantage earns them a boost for this encounter but will be wary of how Slavia pegged them back in the Czech capital and could have earned a victory themselves.

Head coach Jindrich Trpisovsky saw his side record 14 shots against the Premier League visitors last week and match Leicester across the field.

But Brendan Rodgers will demand an improved outing from his side, especially as they followed up the trip to mainland Europe with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa at the weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Slavia Prague on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Slavia Prague on TV?

Leicester v Slavia Prague will take place on Thursday 25th February 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Slavia Prague will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Manchester United v Real Sociedad, which kicks off at 8pm on Thursday.

What TV channel is Leicester v Slavia Prague on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Leicester v Slavia Prague online

Leicester v Slavia Prague team news

Leicester: James Maddison is rated 50/50 for this clash and may not be risked, with Rodgers keeping one eye on Sunday’s Premier League tie with Arsenal.

James Justin, Wes Morgan, Ayoze Perez, Wesley Fofana and Dennis Praet are all sidelined. Cengiz Under could replace Maddison in the XI, while Kelechi Iheanacho is suspended.

Slavia Prague: Midfielder Tomas Holes is out of this clash after being subbed off injured after just 30 minutes last week.

Jakub Hromada should therefore anchor the midfield in the sole expected change from seven days ago. The likes of Jan Kuchta, Lukas Provod and Peter Olayinka all started on the bench at the weekend to avoid burn-out before this tie.

Leicester v Slavia Prague odds

Our prediction: Leicester v Slavia Prague

Slavia boss Trpisovsky rested a heap of players for the weekend clash with Teplice, only to bring them on in the second half as the league leaders struggled to a 1-1 draw.

Still, Salvia’s attack is likely to be fresher than the likes of Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes. Rodgers should keep the two Englishmen in his side, along with Marc Albrighton. Wilfred Ndidi and Youri Tielemans is the boss’ preferred midfield pairing but he might have to shake things up here to manage his players.

If Under and Hamza Choudhury start then the duo must influence the game from the off. Leicester are expected to pinch this tie.

Our prediction: Leicester 1-0 Slavia Prague (6/1 at bet365)

