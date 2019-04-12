Leicester have won their last four games and scored 11 goals in the process.

Jamie Vardy has found the net seven times in six games while Youri Tielemans has earned widespread praise following his recent form.

Newcastle were enjoying an excellent run of form, which steered them away from danger, but back-to-back defeats against Arsenal and Crystal Palace have dented their ambitions of a top-half finish.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Leicester v Newcastle game on TV and online.

What time is the Leicester v Newcastle game?

Leicester v Newcastle will kick off at 8:00pm on Friday 12th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Leicester v Newcastle

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels from 7:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Each side will have to dig deep to find some motivation as the season approaches its end.

Newcastle appear to be safe, while it will take a lot for Leicester’s title-winning veterans to get excited about ‘The Race for Seventh Place’.

Still, someone has to try and win it, and Vardy has been the crucial factor in so many games lately.

Prediction: Leicester 2-1 Newcastle

