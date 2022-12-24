Newcastle, enjoying a dream campaign under Eddie Howe, are unbeaten since the end of August and their run of five consecutive wins has them sitting pretty in third ahead of the top flight's return.

A Christmas cracker is to be expected as two of the Premier League form teams before the World Cup break face off at the King Power Stadium.

The St James' Park faithful are dreaming of a return to the Champions League but their team face a real test of their credentials against a Leicester side that were getting their mojo back before the month-long pause.

A difficult start to the campaign had many thinking Brendan Rodgers would be shown the exit door but four wins from their last five games saw them climb to 13th and spying a return to the top half of the table in the second half of the season.

James Maddison was in a rich vein of form before the break, which earned the mercurial midfielder a call up to the England squad, and he will no doubt be eager to pick up where he left off.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Newcastle?

Leicester v Newcastle will take place on Monday 26th December 2022.

Leicester v Newcastle kick-off time

Leicester v Newcastle will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Leicester v Newcastle on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 2:30pm.

How to live stream Leicester v Newcastle online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Leicester v Newcastle referee

The referee for Leicester v Newcastle has been confirmed as Jarred Gillett.

Leicester v Newcastle team news

Leicester predicted line-up: Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas; Soumare, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall; Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

Newcastle predicted line-up: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Joelinton, Almiron; Wilson

Leicester v Newcastle odds

Leicester v Newcastle prediction

