What channel is Leicester v Man Utd FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester and Manchester United face each other in a tantalising FA Cup quarter-final battle this weekend.

The encounter will be the last of the four FA Cup fixtures on TV this weekend and arguably the most hotly-anticipated as Brendan Rodgers and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer go head-to-head.

Both teams have enjoyed a progressive 2020/21 campaign on multiple fronts but both coaches are desperate to mark their successes with tangible silverware.

Leicester have overcome numerous major injury issues this campaign to continue swimming in the top four of the Premier League.

Manchester United join them in the elite pool while they are also still fighting in the Europa League quarter-finals following an impressive win over AC Milan on Thursday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Man Utd on TV?

Leicester v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 21st March 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Man Utd will kick off at 5pm.

There are numerous FA Cup games taking place this weekend, including Everton v Man City.

What TV channel is Leicester v Man Utd on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 4:30pm.

How to live stream Leicester v Man Utd online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Leicester v Man Utd team news

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel, Fofana, Evans, Soyuncu, Pereira, Ndidi, Tielemans, Castagne, Perez, Iheanacho, Vardy.

Man Utd predicted XI: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, James, Fernandes, Pogba, Greenwood.

Leicester v Man Utd odds

Our prediction: Leicester v Man Utd

United are built for knockout cup competitions. They’re steely at the back, capable of keeping clean sheets against any frontline, and have enough rapid pace on the counter attack to get the job done at the other end.

They produced a pair of near-textbook displays to see off AC Milan and will aim for a similar result against Leicester.

Both teams enjoy counter-attacking, so this one may take a little while to get cooking as neither will fly out of the traps but, as the game opens up, expect United’s strength to shine through.

Our prediction: Leicester 0-1 Man Utd (8/1 at bet365)

