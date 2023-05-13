Smith cancelled their rest day following the 5-3 defeat to Fulham, which has left them back in the relegation zone and two points adrift of safety after wins for Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Dean Smith has had the Leicester City squad in for extra training to ensure they're ready for Liverpool on Monday night.

With three games left of the Premier League season, Leicester are running out of time to avoid the drop and the visit of in-form Liverpool looks likely to offer them little respite.

The Reds have won six on the bounce to move to within a point of fourth-place Man Utd, who have a game in hand but are wobbling, and suddenly Champions League qualification feels like it might be within reach.

Jurgen Klopp's side rode their luck at times in recent 1-0 wins against Brentford and Fulham but should be much more convincing against struggling Leicester.

When is Leicester v Liverpool?

Leicester v Liverpool will take place on Monday 15th May 2023.

Leicester v Liverpool kick-off time

Leicester v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Leicester v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from Xpm.

How to live stream Leicester v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Leicester v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leicester (4/1) Draw (16/5) Liverpool (11/20)*

