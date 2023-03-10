The Blues snapped their winless streak with a 1-0 victory over Leeds in the Premier League last Saturday before delivering the best performance of the Graham Potter era in the midweek 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Chelsea will be looking to continue their improved form when they travel to the King Power Stadium this weekend.

Chelsea's hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League appear to rest on winning the competition outright as they head into this weekend's league fixture sitting 11 points off the top four in 10th.

It is a meeting of two managers under pressure as Brendan Rodgers is also feeling the heat for Leicester's poor run of form that has seen the club fall back into the relegation battle.

The Foxes have lost their last three league games in a row and a repeat of last season's 3-0 defeat in this fixture would have sections of the home faithful calling for Rodgers to be sacked.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Chelsea?

Leicester v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 11th March 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Leicester v Chelsea kick-off time

Leicester v Chelsea will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Leicester v Chelsea on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Leicester v Chelsea live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Leicester v Chelsea on radio?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for radio broadcast in the UK.

Leicester v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leicester (TBC) Draw (TBC) Chelsea (TBC)*

Leicester v Chelsea prediction

Leicester have been poor at home and Chelsea have been poor on the road, although the Blues are beginning to get going under Graham Potter.

The Foxes have conceded in their last six matches in all competitions and look vulnerable to a Blues team that created plenty of chances in midweek and are reliable at the back thanks to their expensively-assembled defence.

Our prediction: Leicester 0-1 Chelsea (7/1 at bet365)

