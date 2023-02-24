The Gunners bounced back from the devastating 3-1 defeat to their title rivals with a thrilling 4-2 win at Aston Villa to regain their place at the summit and they head to the Midlands for the second weekend in a row.

Arsenal will move five points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race if they claim all three points at the King Power Stadium.

Mikel Arteta could be boosted by the return of Thomas Partey from a thigh injury, although January signing Jorginho has proved to be a classy replacement.

Leicester's improved form came to a shuddering halt with a 3-0 defeat at Manchester United last weekend, and the Foxes are still looking over their shoulders as they are only four points clear of the drop zone.

Arsenal have come out on top in their last four meetings with the Foxes and the latest clash should prove a corker as there's plenty on the line for the two attack-minded teams.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Arsenal?

Leicester v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 25th February 2023.

Leicester v Arsenal kick-off time

Leicester v Arsenal will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Leicester v Arsenal on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Leicester v Arsenal online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Leicester v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leicester (TBC) Draw (TBC) Arsenal (TBC)*

Leicester v Arsenal prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Leicester v Arsenal predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

