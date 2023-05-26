The Whites' fate is out of their own hands as they need relegation rivals Everton and Leicester to fail to win if they are to potentially avoid dropping into the Championship after three seasons back at the top table.

Leeds must beat Tottenham on the final day of the season to stand any chance of maintaining their Premier League status.

Leeds were 17th in the table when Sam Allardyce took charge for the remainder of the campaign at the start of the month, but the veteran boss has overseen one draw and two defeats to leave them two places and two points from safety.

The good news for the Elland Road faithful is that Tottenham are in crisis and have not won on the road since beating Championship outfit Preston North End in the FA Cup fourth round in January.

Spurs' dismal campaign could see them miss out on a place in Europe next season as they need to better Aston Villa's result against Brighton if they are to qualify for the Europa Conference League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Tottenham?

Leeds v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 28th May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Leeds v Tottenham kick-off time

Leeds v Tottenham will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Leeds v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 3:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Leeds v Tottenham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Leeds v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Leeds v Tottenham odds

