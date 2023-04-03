The pair are certainly no strangers, often sharing fierce encounters during their respective long spells away from the Premier League, and are now adversaries in the battle for top flight survival.

Relegation rivals Leeds United and Nottingham Forest face off at Elland Road on Tuesday evening.

While Leeds opted for a change in the dugout, bringing in Javi Gracia to replace Jesse Marsch, in a bid to boost their chances of avoiding the drop, the visitors have chosen to stick with Steve Cooper, the coach that took them up in such eye-catching fashion, despite a poor start to 2023.

Forest edged the reverse fixture 1-0 at The City Ground in February but Gracia and co will hope that the Elland Road support can help them get some revenge on Tuesday evening.

History is against the hosts, who have won just twice against the Reds in the last decade.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Nottingham Forest?

Leeds v Nottingham Forest will take place on Tuesday 4th April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Leeds v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Leeds v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Leeds v Nottingham Forest on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Leeds v Nottingham Forest live stream?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Leeds v Nottingham Forest on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

