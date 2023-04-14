The Whites ended their long unbeaten run at Anfield back in November when Crysencio Summerville's 89th-minute winner earned the visitors a dramatic 2-1 win.

Liverpool will be out for revenge when they head to Elland Road to take on Leeds United on Monday evening.

That result wasn't quite the turning point Leeds or Jesse Marsch had hoped it would be, with the American coach now out of a job and his former club battling relegation.

By their own standards, Liverpool have endured a similarly disappointing campaign and find themselves 12 points adrift of the top four with nine games left to play.

Jurgen Klopp's side have only managed to reach top gear in brief spells this season but had some irresistible moments in Sunday's 2-2 with Premier League leaders Arsenal and will be relishing the chance to face a Leeds side that conceded five against Crystal Palace on the weekend.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Leeds v Liverpool.

When is Leeds v Liverpool?

Leeds v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm on Monday 17th April 2023.

Leeds v Liverpool team news

Leeds predicted line-up: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Struijk; McKennie, Roca; Gnonto, Harrison, Sinisterra; Rutter

Liverpool predicted line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Leeds v Liverpool prediction

We could be in for a chaotic game of football on Monday night.

Both Liverpool and Leeds have tended to be involved in end-to-end affairs this season so their meeting at Elland Road will likely be just that.

Javi Gracia may feel that if the defeat to Crystal Palace shows him anything, it's that he has to try to take on the Reds rather than keep them at bay.

That will make for an entertaining game but could mean another defeat.

Our prediction: Leeds 1-3 Liverpool (12/1 at bet365)

Leeds v Liverpool odds

Leeds (10/3) Draw (16/5) Liverpool (8/11)

