What channel is Leeds v Leicester Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leeds and Leicester clash at Elland Road in a battle between two teams who have struggled to get going in 2021/22 so far.

The hosts were the neutrals’ favourites last season following a campaign of explosive attacking displays and big results.

So far, Leeds have lingered around the relegation places, but victories over bottom-half rivals Watford and Norwich have boosted confidence. They’ve lost just one in their last four now and sit in 17th.

Leicester languish in 11th, a far cry from battling the elite for Champions League places that they have grown accustomed to.

Brendan Rodgers will be confident in his ability to turn the ship around, especially with Jamie Vardy still in lethal form this season and Youri Tielemans catching plenty of attention for his displays.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Leicester?

Leeds v Leicester will take place on Sunday 7th November 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Leicester will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including West Ham v Liverpool on Sunday.

What TV channel is Leeds v Leicester on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Leeds v Leicester online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Leeds v Leicester team news

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Llorente, Struijk, Cooper; Raphinha, Klich, Phillips, Dallas, James; Rodrigo, Harrison.

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel; Amartey, Evans, Soyuncu; Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Thomas; Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy.

Leeds v Leicester odds

Our prediction: Leeds v Leicester

Leeds remain an energetic, physically demanding team to play against. Leicester players won’t be looking forward to this one.

However, as proven this season, they can be exposed at the back and lack a focal point without Patrick Bamford leading the line.

Vardy will be licking his lips at the prospect of dragging Leeds’ fluid defenders all over the place. Even if he doesn’t profit directly, his running should help his team-mates capitalise.

Saying that, Leeds boast their own star man in Raphinha who looks capable of rescuing games at will for his team.

Our prediction: Leeds 1-1 Leicester (13/2 at bet365)

