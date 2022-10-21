Leeds lost 2-0 at Leicester, meaning Marsch's side are 16th in the league and are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch can thank Aston Villa and Steven Gerrard for taking the attention away from their poor defeat at Leicester on Thursday night. Leeds have the opportunity to bounce back in front of their home fans as part of Sunday's Premier League TV schedule as they host Fulham.

Fulham, meanwhile, head into Sunday's clash full of confidence after their 3-0 win against Aston Villa, which saw Gerrard lose his job an hour or so after full time.

They've moved into the top 10, with Fulham just three points off the top six.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Fulham?

Leeds v Fulham will take place on Sunday 23rd October 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Fulham will kick off at 2pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week including Chelsea v Man Utd.

What TV channel is Leeds v Fulham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Leeds v Fulham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Leeds v Fulham team news

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Nissen, Cooper, Llorente, Firpo; Adams, Roca; Sinisterra, Aaronson, Harrison; Bamford.

Fulham predicted XI: Leno; Reid, Ream, Diop, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Kebano, Pereira, Willian; Mitrovic.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Leeds v Fulham odds

Our prediction: Leeds v Fulham

Leeds seem to be in freefall at the moment and a Fulham team full of confidence coming to town won't help.

The Elland Road faithful will play their part as always but Fulham will fancy their chances of taking all three points.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored two in two since returning from injury and he'll be licking his lips about the idea of facing this leaky Leeds defence.

Our prediction: Leeds 1-2 Fulham (14/1 at bet365)

