It would be a stretch to call them a side reborn but there is certainly renewed hope at Palace after Jean-Philippe Mateta's stoppage-time winner earned them a first win of 2023 in what was Roy Hodgson's first game back at the helm.

Relegation six-pointers continue to come thick and fast in the Premier League as Leeds United host Crystal Palace on Easter Sunday.

The experienced coach is no stranger to a relegation battle but has found Leeds a tricky opposition over the years – beating them just once in six attempts – while the Eagles have struggled at Elland Road – losing their last seven games there in a run that stretches all the way back to 2006.

A trip to Leeds will look even more intimidating after the Whites' picked up a momentum-boosting victory over fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening.

Hodgson and co. will feel that their fate is in their hands with so many of their relegation rivals to play before the end of the season while their hosts have a tough run-in, which makes winning on Sunday all the more important.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Leeds v Crystal Palace?

Leeds v Crystal Palace will take place on Sunday 9th April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Leeds v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Leeds v Crystal Palace will kick off at 2pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Leeds v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Leeds v Crystal Palace online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Leeds v Crystal Palace on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

More like this

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Leeds v Crystal Palace odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leeds (11/10) Draw (12/5) Crystal Palace (5/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.