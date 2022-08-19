The 2-2 draw against Spurs had everything you'd look for in a London derby and Thomas Tuchel's side can feel aggrieved not to have come away with a victory as they were the better team and were let down by some questionable officiating.

If Chelsea fans were hoping this weekend's Premier League TV schedule would serve up a more lowkey affair than Sunday's chaotic clash with Tottenham then they shouldn't hold their breath because the Blues renew their rivalry with Leeds United at Elland Road.

They remain unbeaten but so do Leeds and neither will want to surrender that record against their historic rivals in West Yorkshire.

The Whites beat Wolves on the opening weekend but threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Southampton on Saturday in a concerning second half display.

There have been some memorable games between the two at Elland Road over the years and Jesse Marsch will want his team to draw on what is likely to be a hostile atmosphere.

But the Blues looked back to their best last weekend and quietened the Leeds support with a comfortable 3-0 away win just three months ago.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Chelsea on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Leeds v Chelsea?

Leeds v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 21st August 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Chelsea will kick off at 2pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend including Man Utd v Liverpool

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Leeds v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Leeds v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Shop Chelsea merchandise:

Showing item 1 of 4 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Leeds v Chelsea team news

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Roca, Adams; Aaronson, Rodrigo, Harrison; James

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Gallagher, Jorginho, Mount, Cucurella; Sterling, Havertz

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Leeds v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leeds (21/10) Draw (7/2) Chelsea (1/2)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Leeds v Chelsea

Though the lasting feeling after last weekend's fiery derby with Tottenham will have been frustration given Harry Kane's late equaliser, Chelsea can take plenty of positives from their dominance at Stamford Bridge.

If they can find that gear again, they should have no issue creating chances against the Whites and quietening the Elland Road faithful.

Injuries to N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic means that the Blues midfield will be a little more lightweight and may be an area Leeds target.

Our prediction: Leeds 0-2 Chelsea (15/2 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.