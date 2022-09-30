Postponements and then the international break have meant an extended hiatus for the Whites, who will be rested and raring to go ahead of Sunday's clash.

Almost a month after their last game, Leeds are back in action as part of this weekend's Premier League TV schedule as they host Aston Villa at Elland Road.

They remain unbeaten at Elland Road this season – with seven points from three games at home – and the Yorkshire club's supporters will be keen to produce a hostile atmosphere after some fiery clashes between the two sides during their Championship days.

A 1-0 win over Southampton allowed Aston Villa to take some much-needed momentum into the international break and relieved the pressure on Steven Gerrard.

But they've failed to pick up a single point on the road from three attempts this season, which makes Sunday's trip up to West Yorkshire a particularly tough proposition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Aston Villa?

Leeds v Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 2nd October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Aston Villa will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Leeds v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

How to live stream Leeds v Aston Villa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Leeds v Aston Villa team newHarrison

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Adams, Roca; Sinisterra, Aaronson, Harrison; Bamford

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martínez; Chambers, Konsa, Mings, Young; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Bailey, Watkins, Coutinho

Leeds v Aston Villa odds

Our prediction: Leeds v Aston Villa

Given how long the home fans have had to wait to see Leeds in action, Elland Road should be alive with noise on Sunday.

The return of Patrick Bamford is a big boost for Jesse Marsch, who is finally able to start a front four that includes the English striker alongside Jack Harrison, Brenden Aaronson, and Luis Sinisterra.

Villa have really struggled on the road this term while the Whites have thrived on home turf, which suggests it could be a tough afternoon for Gerrard's side.

Our prediction: Leeds 2-0 Aston Villa (12/1 at bet365)

