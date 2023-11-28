Celtic, who are bottom of the group after picking up one point in their first four games, come into Tuesday's clash on the back of their 6-0 defeat at Atletico following Daizen Maeda's red card in the first half.

Rodgers's side are having more luck in the Scottish Premiership, although they were held to a 1-1 draw by Motherwell on Saturday. Despite that, they're still 12 points clear of Rangers at the top of the table.

Lazio, who are currently 11th in Serie A, can qualify for the knockout stages if they beat Celtic on Tuesday and Atletico beat Feyenoord.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Lazio v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Lazio v Celtic?

Lazio v Celtic will take place on Tuesday 28th November 2023.

Lazio v Celtic kick-off time

Lazio v Celtic will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Lazio v Celtic on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 5pm.

How to live stream Lazio v Celtic online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Listen to Lazio v Celtic on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Lazio v Celtic odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Lazio (8/15) Draw (10/3) Celtic (5/1)*

