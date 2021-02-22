What channel is Lazio v Bayern Munich Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Lazio will hope to take a big step towards their first Champions League quarter-final berth since 2000 when they come up against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

The Serie A side are in fine form heading into this contest against defending champions Bayern, who themselves have hit a blip of late.

Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi has overseen recent wins against Atalanta, Cagliari and Sampdoria, and successfully steered the Rome club through a tricky set of Champions League fixtures in the group stage.

Yet Bayern will be a tougher proposition than Dortmund, Brugge and Zenit faced in the autumn – even if this German side have stuttered recently.

Two games without a win, which includes a 2-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, has Bayern suddenly on the back foot here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Lazio v Bayern Munich on TV and online.

When is Lazio v Bayern Munich on TV?

Lazio v Bayern Munich will take place on Tuesday 23rd February 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Lazio v Bayern Munich will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea, which also kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday.

What TV channel is Lazio v Bayern Munich on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Lazio v Bayern Munich online

Lazio v Bayern Munich team news

Lazio: Inzaghi made use of all five substitutes at the weekend in order to have a fresh side to face Bayern on Tuesday.

Strikers Ciro Immobile and Joaquin Correa should both start after being substituted against Sampdoria. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will run things from midfield.

Bayern Munich: France international Benjamin Pavard misses this game after testing positive for COVID-19.

There was hope Thomas Muller – who has also missed a string of games with coronavirus – would pass a negative test in time to feature here. But it looks unlikely that this will happen as kick off looms.

Lazio v Bayern Munich odds

Our prediction: Lazio v Bayern Munich

Lazio will hope Bayern’s recent injury issues helps even out the contest here, yet while the Italian side are in good form, the visitors should have enough to at least take a draw back to Germany.

Even without Muller’s experience and influence the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich and Leroy Sane will cause their opponents plenty of problems.

Don’t be surprised if this is a tight game and Lazio should get on the scoresheet. But Bayern aren’t about to surrender their Champions League crown at the first knockout round.

Our prediction: Lazio 1-1 Bayern Munich (15/2 at bet365)

