They're currently nine points behind Celtic after 21 games, with the only blemish on both sides' near-perfect record in their last 10 games combined being the 2-2 draw in the Old Firm earlier this month.

Rangers travel to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night as Michael Beale's men look to close the gap on league leaders Celtic.

Rangers have won their other five league games since action returned after the World Cup. They also edged past Aberdeen in their Scottish League Cup semi-final on Sunday thanks to Kemar Roofe's 94th minute winner.

Kilmarnock are struggling this season and they're second bottom having won just five of their 21 fixtures this season.

They've won just once in their last five league games, with Kilmarnock's defence being a major issue this campaign. It's the second worst defence in the league and their current goal difference is -18.

When is Kilmarnock v Rangers?

Kilmarnock v Rangers will take place on Wednesday 18th January 2023.

Kilmarnock v Rangers kick-off time

Kilmarnock v Rangers will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Kilmarnock v Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Kilmarnock v Rangers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Kilmarnock v Rangers odds

bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Kilmarnock (15/2) Draw (17/4) Rangers (1/3)*

Kilmarnock v Rangers prediction

A Rangers win seems likely on Wednesday, with Michael Beale's men flying and Kilmarnock struggling.

Rangers have won six of their last seven and scored 16 times in the process. That trend could continue at Kilmarnock.

Our prediction: Kilmarnock 0-3 Rangers (7/1 at bet365)

