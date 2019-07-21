Tottenham face a Juventus side who are even more determined to win the Champions League after losing in the final on a number of occasions. They have Maurizio Sarri in charge and have signed Matthijs de Ligt, Aaron Ramsey, Cristian Romero and a host of other players this summer.

This will likely be a fiercely contested game in Singapore.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Juventus v Tottenham game on TV and online.

What time is the Juventus v Tottenham game?

Juventus v Tottenham will kick off at 12:30pm on Sunday 21 July 2019.

How to watch and live stream Juventus v Tottenham

Premier Sport are showing exclusive live coverage of numerous pre-season games from the International Champions Cup.

Sky and Virgin Media customers can add the channels to their existing packages from just £11.99 per month.

An annual pass is also available for less than £100 – including Sky customers.

The online streaming service Premier Player can also be bought independently regardless of your current TV provider so you can soak up all the action online.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Tottenham are desperate to build on last season and win a trophy under Mauricio Pochettino — and this clash will be another test of their current level.

Spurs will have their star men on show in Singapore for this clash, but Eric Dier is missing due to injury.

That could be a major blow for Pochettino against an attack-minded Juventus side that has just added Aaron Ramsey to its arsenal.

It will be interesting to see how Ramsey links up with the likes of Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo and Moise Kean going forward.

Expect plenty of attacking football from both sides here.

Prediction: Juventus 2-2 Tottenham