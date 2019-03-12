Defensive duo Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin – who was linked with a move to Juventus last summer – struck late goals to secure a commanding position in the tie.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be desperate to inspire his team to victory tonight but knows that one goal for Atletico will leave Juventus requiring at least four to progress.

Fans around the world will tune in expectantly hoping for Ronaldo to produce another famous masterclass, but can Godin stand firm to deny the megastar a place in the Champions League quarter-finals?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Juventus v Atletico Madrid game on TV and online.

What time is the Juventus v Atletico Madrid game?

Juventus v Atletico Madrid will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 12th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Juventus v Atletico Madrid

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Ronaldo is the master of big European nights, and barely any lead is secure if the Portuguese star is gunning to destroy it.

However, Godin is a wily customer, one of the greatest defenders in world football, and will hope to put on a show-stopping display of his own.

Factor Diego Simeone’s dogged, determined spirit and Antoine Griezmann’s goalscoring prowess into the mix and it won’t be an easy night for Juventus.

Prediction: Juventus 1-1 Atletico Madrid

