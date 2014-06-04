But ITV has kicked that suggestion into touch. “We’re very happy with the team that we’ve got, so we’ve no current plans to call in any replacements,” said a source.

Instead it’s thought that Hodgson-like, ITV will experiment with their main line-up – which includes Gordon Strachan, Patrick Vieira, Gus Poyet, Glenn Hoddle, Lee Dixon, Ian Wright, Martin O’Neill and Fabio Cannavaro – as the tournament progresses.

Keane, whose job as assistant manager with the Republic of Ireland team meant he was already unavailable for tonight’s and Saturday’s warm-up games, is now on coaching rather than Copacabana duties.

An ITV spokesman said: “Roy has been a tremendous part of our pundit team in recent years, but we fully understand his decision to concentrate wholly on his coaching. We wish him every success for the future.”

The World Cup kicks off in Brazil on Thursday 12 June