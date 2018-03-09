Motson announced he would be retiring in September last year, and this will be his final live commentary. However, he will continue to provide commentary highlights for the BBC's Match of the Day.

John Motson interviews by Radio Times in 1990 ahead of the World Cup

His first radio commentary was in December 1969, covering Everton v Derby. Since then he has commented on ten World Cups, 29 FA Cup finals and more than 200 England games.

