Legendary football commentator John Motson is set to come out of retirement to take up a role at talkSPORT radio, after finishing up a 50-year stint at the BBC in May.

The 73-year-old will begin his new role in August. It will see him commentating on live Premier League matches as well as hosting his own show which will involve "speaking to a host of footballing legends for a series of shows for fans to relive the best of football past and present", according to a release from talkSPORT.