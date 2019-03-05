The teams play each other once in a league table format.

Both England and Japan beat Brazil and drew with USA, though the Asian side top the table on goal difference.

If England win tonight, they are guaranteed to lift the trophy. Anything less than victory could see them finish in second or even third place.

Boss Phil Neville will be desperate for his team to record their first SheBelieves Cup title during the fourth edition of the tournament.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Japan Women v England Women on TV and online.

What time is the Japan Women v England Women game?

Japan v England will kick off at 10:25pm on Tuesday 5th March.

How to watch and live stream Japan Women v England Women

The game is freely available to watch on BBC4 (Sky: 116, Freeview: 9 or 106, Virgin: 107).

You can also live stream the game for free on BBC iPlayer which can be accessed via a range of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Japan have won seven of their last eight games while England have only lost once since their final game of the SheBelieves Cup 2018.

It will be another tight game between two sides very evenly matched in this tournament, but England should have enough to edge their way to the trophy.

Prediction: Japan Women 0-1 England Women

