Ivory Coast bring with them a wealth of experience in the form of Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure. Drogba remains the only African player to have scored more than 100 Premier League goals. This is the 36-year-old’s third (and almost certainly last) World Cup.

As for Japan, Shinji Kagawa is trying to make up for lost time after an eminently forgettable season at Manchester United. To find out more about these two teams and the rest of group C, read our guide here.

