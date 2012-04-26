Of course it's not the first time ITV has spoiled viewers' enjoyment of football by inadvertently reminding them of real life. In February 2009, an FA Cup Merseyside derby suddenly cut to a Tic-Tac ad, just as Everton's Dan Gosling lashed in an extra-time winner.

In June 2010, England fans missed Steven Gerrard’s goal in the World Cup match against the USA on ITV1 HD when live coverage was interrupted by someone trying to sell them a Korean car.

Following last night's incident, an ITV spokesperson confirmed there had been a "brief break in transmission" during the 98th minute due to a technical fault. Yes, the game was back after 30 seconds, allowing viewers to watch the penalty shoot-out (won by Bayern) - but by then the damage had been done...

