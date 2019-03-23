ITV Hub is “really sorry” after glitch leaves users unable to watch England football match
Some users missed England's 5-0 victory over the Czech Republic after they were unable to log into the catch-up service
Broadcaster ITV has apologised after a technical fault with its online streaming service left many viewers unable to watch England’s Friday night football match.
Soon after kick-off, many users of the ITV Hub app tweeted they weren't able to access the platform, with some saying they were stuck in loading or login screens. Not only did this technical hitch mean they were unable to use the catch-up service, but many missed the simulcast of England’s 5-0 victory over the Czech Republic.
- Everything you need to know about BritBox – BBC and ITV’s answer to Netflix in the UK
- Viewers rage as ITV Hub goes down during Love Island
- Listen to the RadioTimes.com Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes / subscribe on Google Podcasts
The ITV Hub’s official Twitter account said they were "really sorry" some users were having difficulties. They added: “We've made a change for now so that you can watch without logging in.”
However, despite the apology, many users replied they could still not use the service.
And some even tweeted ITV with suggestions how to fix their site...
Fortunately, the issue affecting the Hub now appears to be fixed. RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV for comment.
This isn’t the first time the ITV Hub has left viewers frustrated, with some criticising the service for not providing subtitles for Smart TV users. And in recent days, others have voiced their annoyance the Hub is not available on PlayStation 4, unlike services like BBC iPlayer, All4 and Netflix.
Here's hoping ITV Hub won't be playing catch-up for long.