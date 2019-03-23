The ITV Hub’s official Twitter account said they were "really sorry" some users were having difficulties. They added: “We've made a change for now so that you can watch without logging in.”

However, despite the apology, many users replied they could still not use the service.

And some even tweeted ITV with suggestions how to fix their site...

Fortunately, the issue affecting the Hub now appears to be fixed. RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV for comment.

This isn’t the first time the ITV Hub has left viewers frustrated, with some criticising the service for not providing subtitles for Smart TV users. And in recent days, others have voiced their annoyance the Hub is not available on PlayStation 4, unlike services like BBC iPlayer, All4 and Netflix.

Advertisement

Here's hoping ITV Hub won't be playing catch-up for long.