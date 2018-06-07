And many of these lost Love Island viewers took to Twitter to vent at the service…

ITV addressed the technical issues affecting the platform, saying they were working to resolve it.

ITV then announced this issue had been “fixed” – a full 48 minutes after the show started.

Fortunately, you can now watch day three of Love Island 2018 – the episode is available to watch on the ITV Hub.

WhenRadioTimes.com reached out to ITV to find out more about what went wrong, the broadcaster only said: "We experienced some technical issues last night which meant some viewers were unable to watch the live simulcast of Love Island on the Hub."