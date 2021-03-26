What channel is Israel v Scotland World Cup qualifier match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Scotland will hope to claim a crucial three points in their 2022 World Cup qualifying group when they head to Israel on Sunday.

Steve Clarke’s men have already earned a 2-2 draw with group favourites Austria during this international break and a victory over Israel would put them in good stead heading into Wednesday’s game against Faroe Islands.

Israel lost 2-0 to Denmark in their opening game of this qualification campaign on Thursday and beat Scotland 1-0 in the Nations League back in November.

In fact, this is set to be the fourth time these nations have met this season alone. They drew in the Nations League back in September, while a 1-1 draw in October led to their European Championships qualifier heading to penalties, which Scotland subsequently won.

But Israel got some form of revenge beating the Scots a month later thanks to Manor Soloman’s goal in Netanya.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Israel v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Israel v Scotland on TV?

Israel v Scotland will take place on Sunday 28th March 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Israel v Scotland will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous World Cup qualifiers taking place during this international break including Wales v Czech Republic, which kicks off at 7:45pm on Tuesday.

What TV channel is Israel v Scotland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Israel v Scotland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Israel v Scotland team news

Israel: Joel Abu Hanna came off at halftime in the loss to Denmark on Thursday and may not start here.

Solomon is expected to start in midfield once again, while Mu’nas Dabbur and Eran Zahavi should lead the line.

Scotland: Che Adams made his debut from the bench last time out and could earn a start here, although Lyndon Dykes will hope to retain his place up front.

Stuart Armstrong and Ryan Christie are likely to remain in the offensive arsenal for boss Clarke, with John McGinn and Scott McTominay sat in the midfield.

Israel v Scotland odds

Our prediction: Israel v Scotland

Scotland proved in their draw with Austria that they should be able to hold their own in Group F and Clarke needs three points here to stay apace with Denmark.

The boss has plenty of options to choose from and the likes of McTominay, Kieran Tierney and Andrew Robertson will likely be influential in Tel Aviv.

Don’t be surprised if Adams gets more game time here, while Ryan Fraser will hope to make an impact off the bench. Scotland are in a great position to claim three points.

Our prediction: Israel 0-2 Scotland (11/1 at bet365)

